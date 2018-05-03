Lions need a tamer, the sooner the better

Singapore striker Khairul Amri in action during a 0-0 draw with the Philippines during the 2016 Suzuki Cup.

With just six months to go to the AFF Suzuki Cup, Singapore need to appoint a national coach soon.

The coach's position has been vacant for three weeks following V. Sundram Moorthy's resignation after close to two years at the helm.

When contacted yesterday, the Football Association of Singapore said that there were no updates on the coaching situation.

Former international R. Sasikumar, who famously scored the "Shoulder Blade of God" goal to help Singapore beat Vietnam in the final of the 1998 Asean Football Championship, told The New Paper yesterday: "You get rid of a coach and you wait three weeks to appoint another one.

"By the time you do, it'll be almost a month. I really don't know what sort of planning this is because I think most of the coaches would have been at the draw."

He was referring to yesterday's AFF Suzuki Cup draw in Jakarta, which saw the Lions drawn in a tough group (See right and report below).

"I don't think we even sent a coach. It's not an ideal start to a tournament."

Almost to a man, past and present national players agreed that a national coach needs to be found soon.

National goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, who plays for Thai League 2 club Army United, hopes that the incoming coach is someone who can help the team gel well and rectify the problems they have faced over the last two years.

He said: "It's not impossible, we need to sort ourselves out first.

"I hope that with this new coach, we can have a different approach. I hope that the new coach can bring a new mindset to the team.

"We need to score more and concede fewer goals."

Former national striker Aleksandar Duric added: "If we can organise a team, we can play good football too. It would be ideal if we could find someone to take the national team as soon as possible.

"It would be good if we could find somebody who understands our football and who knows our players."

Sasikumar added: "Whoever comes on board needs to come up with a plan to see how he's going to prepare the team and that's going to be important.

"The lead-up is going to be key, so it really depends on who is in the hot seat."

Sundram, who was appointed national coach six months before the 2016 Suzuki Cup, had a baptism of fire.

It was a torrid spell for him as the Lions finished with only one point and one goal - their worst campaign since the competition's inauguration in 1996.

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2018

GROUP A

Vietnam

Malaysia

Myanmar

Cambodia

Laos

GROUP B

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Singapore

Brunei or Timor Leste

SINGAPORE'S FIXTURES

Nov 9: v Indonesia (home)

v Indonesia (home) Nov 13: v Philippines (away)

v Philippines (away) Nov 21: v Timor Leste or Brunei (home)

v Timor Leste or Brunei (home) Nov 25: v Thailand (away)