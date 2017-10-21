Lions to play at National Stadium

The Lions will play at the National Stadium for the first time this year, as they try to keep their flagging Asian Cup qualifying campaign alive.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that V Sundramoorthy's team will play Lebanon in a friendly on Nov 9 before their Asian Cup qualifier against Bahrain on Nov 14, with both games to be held at the Singapore Sports Hub.

FAS president Lim Kia Tong said: "We have always said that we want to make the National Stadium the home of our Lions, so we are happy to be playing these two matches at the National Stadium.

"The national team's performances have been improving, although the results might not have gone their way. They need the fans' strong, consistent and vociferous support, because that will determine the outcome of the battle.

"I look forward to seeing the stadium filled with passionate supporters. Let's reinvigorate the Kallang Roar and inspire the Lions to victory."

Singapore are bottom of Group E with two points from four games, with two qualifiers left.