Local coaches attend JFA's Int'l Women's Coaching Course

Two coaches from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have embarked on the Japan Football Association (JFA)'s International Women's Coaching Course, the FAS announced yesterday.

National Under-14 women's head coach Angeline Chua and national Under-19 women's assistant coach Shida Shariff are at J-Green Sakai, Osaka, for the course, which started yesterday and ends on Sunday.

It is the first time Singapore coaches have been invited to the course.

The pair will visit a club in the Japan Women's Football League in addition to theoretical and practical sessions and coaching practice.

They will be joined by 26 female coaches from other Asian countries.

FAS general manager of Grassroots and Women's Football Julie Teo is confident the course will be rewarding for the duo.

OPPORTUNITY

She said: " We wanted to give our young, up-and-coming coaches an opportunity to attend the course to broaden their experience.

"This way, we can all work together towards a high level of women's football in Singapore."

Chua, also an FAS staff coach, was delighted to be given the opportunity to learn from the instructors and coaches from other countries.

She added: "I am sure the course will be very beneficial for our growth as coaches, and I am grateful to the FAS for supporting our development and nominating us for the course."