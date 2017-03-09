Madhu and Raihan to face S.League disciplinary committee

Tampines Rovers defender Madhu Mohana and Balestier Khalsa midfielder Raihan Rahman have been summoned to attend disciplinary committee (DC) hearings, following incidents related to their respective clubs' recent S.League matches.

The hearings will be held next Thursday and led by chairman of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) DC, K Bala Chandran.

In response to The New Paper's queries, an FAS spokesman said: "Balestier Khalsa player Raihan Rahman has been charged for an act of misconduct for allegedly using a racial slur on an opponent during an off-the-ball incident during the S.League match between Balestier Khalsa and Warriors FC, played on Feb 28, 2017.

"Tampines Rovers player Madhu Mohana has been charged for posting content of derogatory nature against a match official on social media platforms after the Great Eastern Community Shield match between Tampines and Albirex Niigata, which was played on Feb 26, 2017."

Stags skipper Madhu made several posts on social media following his side's 2-1 defeat by Albirex two weeks ago, a game which doubled up as the first Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match of the season.

CRYPTIC COMMENTS

In the match, referee Sukhbir Singh had ordered a retake of a penalty scored by Tampines striker Ivan Dzoni, when the Stags were leading 1-0. Dzoni missed the re-taken spot-kick.

Later during the match, Sukhbir flashed the red card at Madhu and two other Tampines players, Yasir Hanapi and Ismadi Mukhtar.

Madhu went on to make cryptic comments on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, although he never named Sukhbir in any of them.

The 26-year-old national player has since removed the posts, but not before he was fined an undisclosed amount by club chairman Krishna Ramachandra.

Raihan, meanwhile, was alleged to have used a racial slur against Warriors FC's Canadian winger Jordan Webb, in Balestier's 2-1 defeat at the Toa Payoh Stadium last Tuesday.

The New Paper reported last Saturday how Webb claimed Raihan had called him a "n*****" in the 75th minute of the match.

The two players had to be separated by teammates and referee G Letchman flashed Raihan a yellow card afterwards.

In 2012, Zulkiffli Hassim, then playing for Balestier, was slapped with a five-match ban and a $1,000 fine by the FAS, after he was found to have racially abused Woodlands Wellington's Trinidadian defender Fabien Lewis with a similar slur Raihan was alleged to have used on Webb.