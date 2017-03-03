Madhu fined by Tampines for Twitter outburst

Tampines Rovers players stormed off the National Stadium pitch last Sunday, livid with referee Sukhbir Singh.

After taking the lead against Albirex Niigata in the season-opening fixture of the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League, the Stags were hit with three red cards, and went on to lose the Great Eastern Community Shield 2-1.

Tampines also took issue with Singh's decision to force a retake of a successful Ivan Dzoni penalty - for an alleged infringement - with the striker missing at the second opportunity.

Stags captain Madhu Mohana took to social media - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - to voice his annoyance with cryptic comments, and has now been fined by the club. He has since removed the comments.

"It is one of those uniquely frustrating situations - where you know that it was an emotionally charged match with arguably highly subjective proceedings during certain parts of the game. Yet at the same time, we all know that no negative remarks should be made," Tampines chairman Krishna Ramachandra told The New Paper yesterday.

"We have had to discipline Madhu on this matter. To his credit, he recognised immediately that his emotions got the better of him," added the lawyer, declining to reveal the amount of the fine.

Tampines have received a letter from S.League authorities demanding an explanation from the player, with Madhu set to meet officials ahead of the Tampines-Hougang United encounter at the Jalan Besar Stadium tonight.

However, it will not be a Football Association of Singapore disciplinary committee hearing.

REVIEWING VIDEOS

TNP understands that the FAS Referees' Committee is reviewing videos of Singh's performance last Sunday, with sources revealing that the referee may have gotten his penalty decision wrong.

Madhu was one of two players, along with Ismadi Mukhtar, who was shown a straight red card. Yasir Hanapi received his marching orders following a second bookable offence.

The trio are suspended for tonight's match.

Madhu, 25, declined comment on the matter yesterday. But Tampines are looking to put the matter behind them and get on with business on the pitch.

"He is a passionate footballer and gives 100 per cent for his team, but he realises that, equally, he needs to conduct himself with professionalism off the pitch," said Krishna.