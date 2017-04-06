Singapore Football

NFA U-17 boys win in Japan

Sazali Abdul Aziz
Sports Correspondent
Apr 06, 2017 06:00 am

The National Football Academy Under-17 team posted a 1-0 win over the youth team of J-League side Vegalta Sendai in Shinjuku, Japan, yesterday.

Defender Qayyum Raishyan scored the solitary goal of the game in the 50th minute.

The U-17 squad are currently in Japan to compete in the U-16 Challenge League tournament at the Japan Foundation Asia Centre.

The Singapore boys will play the youth sides of Tokyo Verdy and FC Tokyo today, before returning to Singapore on Saturday.  - SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ

