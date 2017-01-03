Ng to make decision on  FAS elections soon

He is keeping his cards close to his chest.

For months now, Hougang United chairman Bill Ng has been touted as a possible candidate in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) elections, which must be called by May.

When approached by The New Paper at the Hougang Stadium yesterday, Ng would only say: "I am still thinking about it.

"If I decide to run, it would mean that I would have to step aside from the Hougang project and work on football on a larger scale here.

"But I will make a decision soon."

Ng had reportedly spoken to former Tampines Rovers chairman Teo Hock Seng to join his team last year, although no other details are known at the moment.

Other than Ng, it is believed that interim FAS president Lim Kia Tong will form a team for the elections, while former Woodlands Wellington manager R Vengadasalam is expected to front another team.

The local fraternity will elect its first council in more than 30 years, after the affiliates approved a revised Constitution in an Extraordinary General Meeting last November.