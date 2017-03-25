One team and individual candidate Lim submit nomination forms

The shutters will slam shut at 6pm today, but the Singapore football fraternity will have at least 10 people stepping forward to take over the mantle of leading the sport for the next four years.

The New Paper understands that one slate of nine - president, deputy president, four vice-presidents and three council members - and James Lim, who will run for one of six council member slots that are contested on an individual basis, officially submitted their names yesterday.

Nomination forms for the April 29 Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election must be submitted by hand to its Jalan Besar headquarters by 6pm this evening, with sources revealing that Bill Ng's team will file for candidacy only today.

While members of Lim Kia Tong's team declined to confirm if they have indeed submitted their nomination forms, James Lim verified his candidacy.

"I feel that my 20 years of experience as a community coach in grassroots football can be of value to the FAS in promoting grassroots football," said Lim, who was one of the key individuals - along with R Vengadasalam - who battled the FAS in the issue of the proposed merger between two S.League sides, Woodlands Wellington and Hougang United, two years ago. The merger was eventually deemed unconstitutional and did not happen.

"I want to be a voice in the council to promote the strengthening of local football clubs and to assist the football clubs to engage the community in which they are based, and I aim to work with the other council members in (making sure that the winning team at the election) keep their campaign promises to the affiliates," said Lim.

Lim had earlier told TNP that the merger saga opened his eyes to several things that was wrong in football leadership in Singapore, and it was a key factor in his candidacy at this election.

Lim fought Hougang chairman Ng during the merger saga and he still has reservations about Lim Kia Tong and his team who he feels represent the old guard of the FAS that are responsible for the state of football today.

The FAS congress will be held at the Singapore Sports Hub's Sport Singapore Auditorium, where the FAS' 44 affiliates will cast their votes to decide the leadership of the National Sports Association for the next four years.