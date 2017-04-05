One win, one loss for NFA boys in Japan

The National Football Academy (NFA) Under-17 team rebounded from a 2-0 defeat by Tokyo Verdy to post a 2-0 win over Giaravanz Kitakyushu in Shinjuku, Japan, yesterday.

Rezza Rezky and Irfan Jeferee scored the goals for the NFA U-17 boys against Giravanz. The NFA squad are currently in Japan to compete in the U-16 Challenge League at the Japan Foundation Asia Centre.

The tournament features the youth teams of various J-League teams, as well as the youth sides of invited clubs like Hebei China Fortune from China and English Premier League outfit West Ham.

The NFA boys will play their third match today against yet-to-be decided opponents, before returning to Singapore on Saturday.