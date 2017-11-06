Paco nets brace as Barca set pace

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insists the La Liga title race remains wide open despite his side's imperious start to the season.

After defeating Sevilla 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to a Paco Alcacer double, the Catalan side hold a four-point cushion over second-placed Valencia, who beat Leganes 3-0.

Arch-rivals Real Madrid are 11 points behind Barca ahead of this morning's game against Las Palmas.