Paco nets brace as Barca set pace
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insists the La Liga title race remains wide open despite his side's imperious start to the season.
After defeating Sevilla 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to a Paco Alcacer double, the Catalan side hold a four-point cushion over second-placed Valencia, who beat Leganes 3-0.
Arch-rivals Real Madrid are 11 points behind Barca ahead of this morning's game against Las Palmas.
Valverde, however, wants his side to keep focused as they have "a very tough schedule" after the international break. - REUTERS