Plazibat in blistering form, thanks to bliss off the pitch

S.League top scorer Stipe Plazibat is pleased that his fiancee Marija (left) spent two-and-a-half months with him in Singapore. His mother Tanja (right) also visited him.

He has been in blistering form in this season's Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League, scoring in all seven games he has played in.

In fact, Home United hitman Stipe Plazibat's tally of 12 goals in seven matches works out to an impressive ratio of one goal every 51 minutes.

In the process, he has also zoomed to the top of the S.League goalscorers' chart,

The 27-year-old Croat revealed that a big reason for his prolific form is down to him scoring an important goal off the pitch.

"I got engaged last December," he told The New Paper, before a training session on Tuesday.

"So that was something that gave me a morale boost. Also, my fiancee Marija lived with me in Singapore for the last 2½ months, so that contributed to a big part of my good form."

The Home hotshot's mother Tanja also visited him last month, while his sister and her husband will be here in July.

Marija has returned to Croatia, but Plazibat will be able to see her soon as Home have given him permission to return to his hometown in Split during next month's international break.

But he is by no means in holiday mood, and wants to keep delivering goals for the Protectors, starting with tonight's game against Brunei DPMM at the Bishan Stadium.

"I'm still very hungry for more goals," said the former Hajduk Split trainee, who has also played in Japan for FC Gifu and V-Varen Nagasaki.

"Even though I've scored many goals this year, I'm still not satisfied.

"I'll only be satisfied at the end of the season if we achieve something.

"If we don't win some silverware, everything would be a waste."

Home are second on the table after nine matches, five points behind unbeaten leaders Albirex Niigata.

The Protectors are kicking themselves for dropping four points last month, when they drew 2-2 with Albirex and Warriors FC, after leading 2-0 in both matches.

Home also lost their first S.League game this term, after they allowed Tampines Rovers to come back from a goal down to win 3-2 earlier this month.

Club honours aside, there is also an intriguing duel tonight as Plazibat will be up against DPMM striker Rafael Ramazotti, who won the S.League's Golden Boot award in the last two years.

But Plazibat insists it is not just a battle of the star strikers, and says his Home teammates such as Singapore internationals Faris Ramli and Khairul Nizam will play key roles.

"Sometimes, I don't like it when I see my name in the headlines, because it's not fair to the others," he said.

"This is not Playstation, where you take the joystick and use one player to score or do everything.

"A lot of credit has to go to my coach Aidil Sharin and my teammates.

"Somebody needs to defend, somebody needs to create the goals... We are one big unit."