Protectors aim to clip White Swans' wings

Home United must overcome their recent slow starts if they are to do well against Albirex tonight.

Defending champions Albirex Niigata may have won all their three matches, looking none the worse despite assembling a new team this season.

But Home United striker Shahril Ishak believes they can be stopped and he intends to deny them their fourth straight win when the Protectors host the high-flying White Swans at the Bishan Stadium tonight.

The 34-year-old, who has scored five goals in seven games this season, told The New Paper: "Albirex have been consistent in their past three games, but I'm sure they can be beaten.

"If we want to win, we've got to give our 110 per cent, believe in one another and stick together.

"So we'll be going out there with the desire to win and nothing less."

SLOW STARTERS

But, if Home are to do well against Albirex tonight, they would need to overcome a tendency to start slow.

In their SPL season-opener against Balestier Khalsa on April 4, Home needed three goals in the last 15 minutes to secure a 3-1 comeback victory.

Three days later, against Brunei DPMM at Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, they were 2-0 down in the first 15 minutes and lost 4-2, replying late through a DPMM own goal and an injury-time strike by Shahril.

The pattern continued with Home conceding first before defeating Myanmar's Shan United 3-2 in an AFC Cup Group F game last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Albirex have beaten Tampines Rovers 2-1, Balestier Khalsa 1-0 and Brunei DPMM 2-0 in the SPL.

Home coach Aidil Sharin admitted that the Protectors did not exactly fly off the blocks in recent games.

But he pointed out that they have had to change tact whenever they switch between the SPL, where they must field three Under-23 players, and the AFC Cup, which does not have such a ruling.

Said Aidil: "The set of players we field for the AFC Cup and SPL are different, and that also comes with different tactics for both tournaments.

"But we have to learn to adapt and we've got to rectify the problems that we have, especially the slow starts. We have to get used to the different environments if we want to do well in both (tournaments)."

Home's task tonight will not be easier due to injuries to defender Abdil Qaiyyim and midfielder Song Ui Young.

Abdil, who tore his quadriceps muscles, will be out for 12 weeks. Song, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's win over Shan, is unlikely to be risked, with a crucial AFC Cup match against Ceres Negros in the Philippines coming on April 25.

Nonetheless, Aidil remains optimistic about their chances of overcoming Albirex.

He said: "If you want to stay close to Albirex, you have to beat them. Simple as that."

LAST NIGHT'S RESULT

Brunei DPMM 4 Geylang International 1

TONIGHT'S OTHER MATCH

Tampines Rovers v Hougang United