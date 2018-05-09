Protectors of a slim first-leg advantage

Home United players celebrate after the winning goal by Hafiz Nor (left, with Home captain Izzdin Shafiq).

Home United grabbed a slender advantage over Persija Jakarta in their thrilling 3-2 win over the Indonesian side at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Their performance pleased Protectors coach Aidil Sharin, who had labelled Persija as favourites the previous day.

AFC CUP ASEAN ZONE SEMI-FINAL, 1ST LEG HOME UNITED PERSIJA JAKARTA 3 2 (Maman Abdurahman 2-og, Song Ui Young 9, Hafiz Nor 79) (Ramdhani Lestaluhu 33, 49)

But Aidil knows it will not be easy when they travel to Jakarta next Tuesday for the return leg of their AFC Cup Asean zone semi-final, with Persija holding on to two precious away goals and almost certain to be backed by a partisan home crowd in their 75,000-seater Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Said Aidil: "We knew that it was going to be a tough game. The boys did very well, but it's only one half and we still need to go there and get the job done."

Persija coach Stefano Cugurra Teco blamed a lapse in concentration for his team's loss, but was unworried.

He said: "We conceded early, missed in concentration. After scoring two goals, we lost concentration again and they got the goal.

"We have time to prepare. We need to train well and if we concentrate, we will be ready for Home United on the 15th."

It took just two minutes for Home to take the lead last night.

Shahril Ishak cut in from the flank and delivered a cross into the box, only for a distraught defender Maman Abdurahman to head the ball into his own net past his hapless goalkeeper.

Seven minutes later, Song Ui Young weaved through a sea of Persija defenders and calmly placed his shot into the bottom left corner to double Home's lead.

But Persija midfielder Ramdhani Lestaluhu headed home from two corner kicks - in the 33rd and 49th minutes - to cancel Home's lead.

There were cries for a penalty in the 75th minute after Persija forward Marko Simic was brought down by Shakir Hamzah in the penalty box, but the referee waved away the appeals.

HAFIZ WINNER

Home reclaimed the lead in the 79th minute through substitute Hafiz Nor's long-range effort that was assisted by an error by Persija goalkeeper Muhammad Rizky.

Persija almost drew level in the dying minutes, but Simic's header skimmed across the face of goal and Home held on to see the match through.

Shakir, the Man of the Match, was upbeat about their second leg. He said: "It's important that we win at home, so we know our strengths and what we need to do to win over there."

Next up for the Protectors, though, is a Singapore Premier League match against hosts Tampines Rovers on Saturday.