Geylang International wingers Shawal Anuar (left) and Gabriel Quak (right) yesterday arrived in Shizuoka prefecture in Japan for a one-week trial with second-tier Matsumoto Yamaga.

Joining them is Geylang assistant coach Noor Ali (second from far left, seen here with Geylang general manager Andrew Ang), who is also there to observe the Japanese training methods.

The trip is made possible by Epson, who sponsor both Yamaga and Geylang.