Rams' reunion on Sunday to feature Sundram, Young

It has been 18 years since Stuart Young played for Woodlands Wellington in the S. League.

On Sunday, he will return to the Woodlands Stadium for an exhibition match organised by former Woodlands manager R. Vengadasalam.

The reunion will also feature other former Rams such as V. Sundramoorthy, Dalis Supait, Zakaria Awang and Nasiruddin Sawardi, many of whom starred for the northern side from the S.League's inaugural season in 1996.

Young told The New Paper: "When Venga got in touch with me a few weeks ago, I jumped at the opportunity.

"I left Singapore in 1999 and it has already been 18 years. My wife Claire and I missed Singapore very much."

The Englishman, 44, has been working as a heavy machinery operator in the mining industry in Australia for 10 years.

When asked what he missed about the S.League, he said: "I remember the drums, the singing and the open-armed welcome from the fans.

"They were friendly even when we lost. But of course, we would have to deal with the criticism. Nonetheless, it was a very safe place."

Young first featured for Woodlands in 1997, alongside players like Max Nicholson and Jan Janostak.

He joined Home United in 1998 and won the S.League Golden Boot award with 22 goals.

The following year, he returned to Woodlands before leaving for Australian side Wollongong Wolves.

Woodlands last featured in the S. League in 2014, when they finished second from bottom.

Venga is looking forward to the reunion with his former charges and hopes for a good crowd.

He said: "Many players and staff members at Woodlands have become my close friends over the years, and the idea of this reunion is to remember the good times, and to continue Woodlands' history."

Kick-off is at 7pm. Admission is free. - JONATHAN LEE