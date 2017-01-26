Sablon: National Training Centre essential for youth development

Myanmar unveiled one last week. Cambodia have had theirs for years.

Even Timor Leste, ranked 191th out of 205 nations in Fifa's rankings, have one of their own.

However, Singapore, who boast of four Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cups, still do not have a National Training Centre (NTC) that their footballers can call home.

This, despite the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) first mooting their plan to build one as far back as in April 2010.

The main thing holding them back?

The lack of a suitable location.

FAS technical director Michel Sablon said that the NTC would be the final piece in the jigsaw for his blueprint for Singapore football.

"We have a plan, a good programme, and good people with passion," he told The New Paper.

"The only thing is there are some (challenges) - one of them is that we have no NTC to train (at for) the whole day, from morning to evening.

"In Belgium, we had a good plan as well, and we had the opportunity to have an NTC.

"It had six beautiful pitches, two indoor artificial pitches - and now they are building two more.

"It is my prayer to have something like this in Singapore, because it would help with so many things."

TNP reported in October 2015 that the site where the Kallang Cricket Field is located, and a plot of land in Taman Jurong, were being considered.

The FAS' plans for an NTC, which is estimated to cost about $25 million to build, feature up to three full-sized pitches, and also house sports science and medical facilities.

Sablon, roped in by the FAS two years ago, is famed for coming up with the 2004 blueprint that helped develop his home country's "Golden Generation" of footballers, such as Kevin de Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard.

Within two years of him producing the youth development programme for Belgium, an NTC was built.

He reiterated how "crucial" the facility is to Singapore's youth development.

Said Sablon: "Right now, our players move from Serangoon to Gombak to Yishun to Woodlands. If we had an NTC, it would be a different story.

"Having an NTC will increase the amount of individual training for the players by 30 per cent without increasing the number of training hours.

"Sport Singapore has been very supportive and helped us with (the national team's training location) Geylang Field, which is a good start, but we definitely need more if we want to improve further."