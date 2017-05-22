Sahil close to Sarawak move

He had donned the Tampines Rovers shirt only four times this year, all as a substitute in the Stags' ill-fated AFC Cup campaign.

Sahil Suhaimi hardly lit up the tournament in what has been a quiet year for him, but opportunity has knocked on the door of the Singapore international, who may join Lions teammate Safuwan Baharudin in Malaysian football.

Sahil, 24, started training with Malaysian Super League (MSL) side Sarawak in Kuching last Saturday, with a view to sign on.

"Tampines have been very supportive," said Sahil, of his dreams to ply his trade outside of Singapore.

The Sarawak squad are undergoing changes during the MSL transfer window which opened last Monday.

This came after the Crocs were booted out of the FA Cup quarter-finals at the end of last month.

They are also in relegation trouble, lying second from bottom in the 12-team MSL, albeit just four points behind sixth-placed Felda United.

DEPARTURE

Former Geylang International forward Mark Hartmann announced his Sarawak departure last Friday, barely six months after joining them.

Sources revealed that Sarawak's South Korean midfielder Lee Jong Ho is also poised to leave, with former Montenegro Under-21 international Milos Raickovic on the verge of signing for the East Malaysian side.

Sahil, who had joined English Premier League side Burnley on a month-long training stint last month, could well replace Hartmann in the Crocs' attack.

Said Tampines chairman Krishna Ramachandra: "He asked me for approval (to go to Kuching) and we let him go and do his best. If all is well, we will release him.

"It's good exposure for him, and we need more Singapore players overseas."

Safuwan is currently the only active Singaporean professional footballer outside of the Republic.

The 25-year-old is on the books of Malaysian second-tier side PDRM FA.

In January, national wingback Hafiz Abu Sujad signed for Big Bang Chula United who ply their trade in the Thai second division.

However, the club withdrew from the league last month.