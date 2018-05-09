SCC secure $20k sponsorship

ERA group division director Tiger Ng (third from right) and FAS president Lim Kia Tong (far left) were among those at yesterday's SCC sponsorship event.

The Singapore Cricket Club (SCC)'s football section yesterday unveiled four corporate sponsors coming on board this season - ERA Realty Network, logistics firm EVO Lines, sports bar P.O.D Bistro and Japanese restaurant IZA.

It is the first time that all four firms are backing a local football team. The total value of their sponsorship is $20,000.

Their involvement will help SCC fund a range of football activities, such as the SCC International Soccer 7s on July 28-29, and support their teams, ranging from the senior side taking part in the amateur National Football League (NFL) Division 2 to their youth team.

On the partnership, SCC president Sher Baljit Singh said: "Sponsorship is a must for both sponsors and the club. The exposure that these sponsors get is important. What the kids see will help them work harder."

ERA group division director Tiger Ng said: "For ERA, this was a great opportunity for us to further enhance our commitment to local sports and community activities."

SCC's NFL season starts against Admiralty FC on Saturday. - KIMBERLY KWEK