Shawal helps Eagles soar over Hougang

A first-half goal by winger Shawal Anuar helped Geylang International chalk up a 1-0 victory over Hougang United in their Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League clash at the Hougang Stadium last night.

The national winger scored in the 28th minute after the Hougang defence failed to clear their lines at a corner-kick and the goal proved enough for the Eagles to take all three points.

It was the 26-year-old's first goal since he recovered from a head injury in late April, that required him to don a rugby helmet for matches - a la Arsenal goalkeeper Peter Cech.

The win, however, did not make any difference to Geylang's position on the S.League table, with the Eagles still in fifth place, 16 points behind leaders Albirex Niigata.

Hougang, meanwhile, are in sixth place, four points behind Geylang.