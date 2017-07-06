Singapore Cup quarter-final line-up out

Defending champions Albirex Niigata have been pitted against Tampines Rovers in the RHB Singapore Cup quarter-finals, after the draw was conducted at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

Six-time winners Home United will take on Brunei DPMM, while in-form Hougang United will face Cambodian outfit Nagaworld FC.

The round's only all-foreign affair will see Boeung Ket of Cambodia play Global Cebu from the Philippines.

Full match details will be released at a later date.