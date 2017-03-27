Singapore fans meet Lions, thanks to Qatar Airways

National footballers Yasir Hanapi (No. 24) and skipper Hariss Harun (No. 14) and manager Farehan Hussein (far right) met Singapore fans Toby Ng (centre with jersey) and his mother Pauline Sng when they arrived at the Downtown Rotana Hotel in Bahrain yesterday.

Ng and his mother are the lucky winners of The New Paper-Qatar Airways contest.

They will be enjoying a four-day, three-night trip in Bahrain which culminates in the matchday experience at the Bahrain National Stadium, where Singapore will play the hosts in an Asian Cup qualifier tomorrow. - DAVID LEE