Singapore Football

Singapore footballers make their debuts in Thai league

Feb 12, 2018 06:00 am

Singapore winger Gabriel Quak started on his debut for Thai League 1 (T1) side Navy FC who beat Ubon UMT United 1-0 last night.

Three other Singaporean footballers also made their Thai league bows in the first XI of their respective teams on Saturday.

Izwan Mahbud kept goal for Thai League 2 (T2) side Nongbua Pitchaya in a 1-1 draw with Army United, who had Hassan Sunny in goal.

Baihakki Khaizan played in T2 team Udon Thani's 1-1 draw at Krabi FC, while Zulfahmi Arifin made his bow for T1 side Chonburi, who lost 1-0 at Chiangrai United.

New squad? No problem for Albirex
Singapore Football

New squad? No problem

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore Football