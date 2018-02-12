Singapore footballers make their debuts in Thai league

Singapore winger Gabriel Quak started on his debut for Thai League 1 (T1) side Navy FC who beat Ubon UMT United 1-0 last night.

Three other Singaporean footballers also made their Thai league bows in the first XI of their respective teams on Saturday.

Izwan Mahbud kept goal for Thai League 2 (T2) side Nongbua Pitchaya in a 1-1 draw with Army United, who had Hassan Sunny in goal.

Baihakki Khaizan played in T2 team Udon Thani's 1-1 draw at Krabi FC, while Zulfahmi Arifin made his bow for T1 side Chonburi, who lost 1-0 at Chiangrai United.