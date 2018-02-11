Singapore goalkeepers' derby in Thailand ends in 1-1 draw

Singapore's top two goalkeepers Hassan Sunny (left) and Izwan Mahbud (right) are plying their trade in Thai League 2 this season.

THAI LEAGUE 2 ARMY UNITED NONGBUA 1 1

The Singapore goalkeepers' battle in Bangkok ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday (Feb 10).

Hassan Sunny, turning out for Army United, and Izwan Mahbud, making his debut for Nongbua Pitchaya, both had a busy night and kept their teams in the game with saves in their Thai League 2 (T2) season opener at the Thai Army Sports Stadium.

Nongbua took the lead through striker Goran Jerkovic in the 34th minute, but Army equalised seven minutes from time through forward Tanakorn Dangthong.

Hassan told The New Paper: "It was a good game by both teams. We had our chances, they had theirs.

"But it's always tough as this is our first game. Hoping for an improvement in the next game definitely."

Said Izwan: "It was a tough game playing away, but I'm satisfied with my debut."

Meanwhile, two other Singaporean footballers made their Thai league debut by starting for their respective teams on Saturday.

Defender Baihakki Khaizan, on loan from Thai League 1 (T1)'s Muangthong United to T2's Udon Thani, played in their 1-1 draw at Krabi FC.

Midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin was also in the first XI of T1 side Chonburi, who lost 1-0 to hosts Chiangrai United.

Chiangrai had played in the AFC Champions League preliminary-round matches last month.