Singapore Masters to take on Liverpool and Arsenal legends

Some of the biggest names in local football will face Arsenal and Liverpool legends in the Battle of the Masters at the National Stadium on Nov 11.

The addition of the Singapore Masters team (Over-35) means fans will get to see local favourites Fandi Ahmad, V Sundramoorthy, Aide Iskandar and Aleksandar Duric take on former EPL stars such as Robert Pires, Nigel Winterburn, Steve McManaman and John Arne Riise.

The three teams will play 40-minute matches in a round-robin format.

The Singapore Masters last participated in a Masters Football Asia event in 2014, when they lost 3-1 to Liverpool Masters.

That match also served as Duric's testimonial.

He said: "It's a great opportunity for all of us to come together to both relive and create new memories.

"We did give the (Liverpool) players a run for their money but were unlucky at the last match back in 2014, so we're looking forward to challenging them again."

Ticket (priced from $20 onwards) are available at mastersfootball.com and sportshub.com.sg/sportshubtix.