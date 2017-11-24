Singapore move up three spots in Fifa rankings
Despite the Lions' dismal performances in recent months, Singapore moved up three spots to 170th in the latest Fifa world rankings released yesterday.
At the top of the table, the top five sides remained unchanged with world champions Germany leading the way from Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.
Spain climbed two places to sixth and Switzerland were up three spots to eighth.
Despite a loss to Sweden denying them a place at the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, Italy still moved up one place to 14th.
There wasn't such good news for England, who dropped three places to 15th. - AFP
