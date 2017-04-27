Singapore teams  need the 12th man

Come May 6, it's time for local football fans to step forward and be counted.

Malaysian media have reported that 122 busloads of Selangor supporters will be crossing the Causeway on that day to cheer on the Malaysian sides who will take on their Singapore counterparts in the Sultan of Selangor's (SOS) Cup at the National Stadium.

Organising co-chairman Abdul Karim Munisar has promised to fill up 10,000 seats and he may well meet his target.

But SOS Cup organising co-chairman Teo Hock Seng is hopeful that Singapore fans will make their presence felt and ensure they do not get outnumbered by the travelling supporters.

Tickets for the match are priced at $8 for adults and $3 for concession holders, excluding ticketing fees.

Concession tickets are applicable to students aged 16 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above. Children aged four and above must purchase a ticket for admission.

Infants in arms and children under four years of age may be admitted free of charge, provided they do not occupy a seat.

Tickets are available via www.sportshubtix.com, and the SportsHub Box Office, SingPost outlets and the Sports Hub hotline (+65 3158 7888).