Singapore U-22s mauled by Australia

AFC U-23 ASIAN CUP QUALIFIERS AUSTRALIA U-22 SINGAPORE U-22 7 0 (Stefan Mauk 7, George Blackwood 14, 18, Milislav Popovic 39, 60, Devante Clut 68-pen, Jaushua Sotirio 73)

The Singapore Under-22's chances of qualifying for next year's AFC U-23 Asian Cup were dashed after a 7-0 mauling by Australia U-22 in their second Group F qualifier in Yangon yesterday.

The Young Lions had lost 2-0 in their opening match to hosts Myanmar U-22 on Wednesday.

Coach Richard Tardy, who will lead the squad at next month's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, told The New Paper that the Australians killed the game with their quick-fire strikes early in the game.

He said in a phone interview: "Physically, technically and mentally, we are far behind Australia.

"We are very disappointed by the result today. We were ready to win because it was our last chance to qualify.

"But the three goals we conceded after 20 minutes, really brought the spirit of the team down.

"It was a total no-match against Australia for me because they killed the game off in the first 15 minutes. This kind of defeat is difficult for us and all of us are responsible for this.

FOCUS ON BRUNEI

"But we must keep the target in our minds and focus on Brunei on Sunday."

The Australians made quick work of their Singaporean counterparts in the first half.

They led 3-0 after just 18 minutes through a penalty rebound by Stefan Mauk and a brace from George Blackwood.

Singapore almost scored in the 32nd minute through Ikhsan Fandi's spectacular right-footed attempt, but it went just wide.

Milislav Popovic then made it 4-0 through a clinical finish in the 39th minute for Australia to take a comfortable half-time lead.

They continued their fine form after the break, as Popovic tapped in Trent Buhagiar's cross in the 60th minute, to Singapore custodian Hairul Syirhan's dismay.

Singapore then produced a magnificent run on the break, but were silenced after Devante Clut's 68th-minute penalty and Jaushua Soritiro's clean finish five minutes later.

Singapore will wrap up their qualifying campaign tomorrow with a match against Brunei, who lost 3-0 to Myanmar yesterday.