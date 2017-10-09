Singapore unlikely to be part of joint bid for World Cup

Even if the 2034 World Cup is bound for South-east Asia, Singapore is unlikely to be a part of the football extravaganza.

At the Asean Football Federation (AFF) council meeting in Bali on Sept 23, it was announced that the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) and the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) will make a joint bid for the tournament.

Football Association of Singapore deputy general secretary Yazeen Buhari told The New Paper: "We have not been approached on the possibility of a joint bid for the 2034 Fifa World Cup and we are not in a position to lead such a bid.

"However, we look forward to engaging with the regional member associations to explore the various options that are open."

The deadline to register a bid is 2026. Indonesia and Thailand are expected to face competition from China.

Asean countries have never hosted or participated in a World Cup except for Indonesia, who competed as the Dutch East Indies before their independence in 1945.

AFF general secretary Azzuddin Ahmad said: "Both the PSSI and the FAT have the support of their respective governments and, as such, the AFF are supportive of this joint bid."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had earlier expressed his support for a joint bid.

While optimistic, PSSI deputy president Joko Driyono, who has been appointed the new AFF vice-president, is aware of the mammoth task.

He said: "The World Cup is not only a job for the federation but also a job for the state.

"Football, in particular the World Cup, is not just a game. It's also about the infrastructure, human resources, the city's carrying capacity, media handling, team performance, immigration and taxation, etc.

"But it is time that South-east Asia hosts the World Cup and the progressive growth of Asia, especially South-east Asia, brings an optimism for us."

Fifa requires that a venue hosting the opening game and the final must have a capacity of at least 80,000. The minimum capacity for semi-final venues is 60,000, and 40,000 for group and other knockout matches.

At the moment, Indonesia has seven stadia that can hold at least 40,000, including the 80,000-seater Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, while Thailand have just one - the 49,722-seater Rajamangala Stadium.

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said: "Although the standard of football stadiums in Thailand cannot be compared with those in Indonesia, I believe that when we officially make a joint bid, we would get funds (from the government) to build stadiums that meet Fifa's standards."