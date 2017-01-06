S.League gets long-awaited financial boost

Hougang United players (above) celebrating after a 1-0 win over Balestier Khalsa in a league match last March.

This is the piece of good news that all S.League clubs have been waiting for.

Funding for the 2017 Great Eastern-Yeo's S.League from the Tote Board, a critical financial backer, has been confirmed.

But, instead of the money being channelled directly to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and the S.League, Sport Singapore (SportSG) will be the middleman and disburse the money to the association.

In response to media queries, SportSG's director for NSA Partnership Lenard Pattiselanno said: "Sport Singapore is pleased that the Tote Board will continue to support FAS in their delivery of the strategic plan for football in the coming financial year.

"In line with our usual practice of managing funds for all NSAs (national sports associations), we will administer and oversee Tote Board's grants allocated for football development as part of overall government funding for football."

The details of the funding from the Tote Board for the S.League were not available.

The Tote Board has been the major financial backer of the country's only professional sports league, which reportedly had an expenditure of over $16 million last year.

S.League clubs have been facing uncertainty in terms of funding since the end of last season - they were reportedly told to hold off signing players for the 2017 season as the league had yet to finalise the Tote Board funding for the new season.

The confirmation of funding comes as a relief for clubs, as they prepare for the upcoming season, which is expected to kick off next month.

It is correct that SportSG is now overseeing funding for the S.League. We have been in discussion with SportSG and we will notify the clubs officially of the subsidy. FAS spokesman

Balestier Khalsa chairman S Thavaneson said: "I am sure all clubs would be pleased with this announcement... it's all systems go now.

"We had taken risks before and started our preparations before this, but we can go full speed ahead now."

Hougang United chairman Bill Ng, though, said the news had little bearing on his club as the Cheetahs have been moving towards self-sufficiency in their finances.

He said: "We've already prepared for this day (uncertainty of funding), so this situation has very little impact for us."

However, one senior club official said he was still concerned about the entire funding issue.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, he said: "The situation has not changed as we have not received any concrete news about the funding to the clubs.

"At club level, we are all definitely worried."

He also pointed out that SportSG's involvement in the S.League funding could mean a longer process of proposals and approvals before clubs on the ground receive the money.

SportSG requires NSAs to submit single- or multi-year funding proposals, and to get them approved before public funds are disbursed.

The club official said: "If the wheels are not set in motion early, the clubs will find delays in the release of funding.

"This has a big impact on clubs because most clubs are going in blind and signing contracts with uncertainty.

"If anything goes south, most clubs will be in dire financial straits."