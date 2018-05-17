SPL matches at National Stadium

To give Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs greater exposure, four selected matches will be played at the National Stadium.

The matches include this Saturday's clash between Balestier Khalsa and Home United, and Sunday's meeting of Warriors FC and Geylang International.

Both matches kick off at 8.30pm. For ticket details, visit www.fas.org.sg/tickets

The other games to be played at the National Stadium are the Young Lions-Home clash on June 23 and Hougang United's match with Brunei DPMM the next day, both at 5.30pm.