S'pore U-18s hammered by India U-19s

Singapore suffered another demoralising defeat on the international stage on Monday when the national Under-18s lost 7-2 to the India Under-19s in a friendly at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Despite Irfan Najeeb's second-minute opener and Arshad Shamin's 29th-minute equaliser to make it 2-2, Singapore were subsequently routed by the hosts.

India's Edmund Larindika and Naorem Roshan Singh each scored a hat-trick and B Lalnuntluanga Mizoram also got onto the scoresheet.

The team could not be contacted for comment at press time.

REPEAT

Both teams will play another friendly today at the same venue as part of the Singapore Under-18s' preparations for the AFC Under-19 Championship qualifiers in November.

The Republic are drawn into Group I along with Japan, Thailand and hosts Mongolia.

This latest loss follows the senior national team's 2-1 Asian Cup qualifier defeat at home by Taiwan on June 10.

The national Under-15s were also whipped 4-0 and 12-0 in two matches against two of Indonesia's Under-16 teams in the same week.

Elsewhere, in a non-international friendly, Fandi Ahmad's Singapore Under-20s beat Chulalongkorn University 2-0 at their training camp in Bangkok on Monday.