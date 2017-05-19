The Stags' 12th man

Tampines Rovers fans are ready to make themselves heard on Sunday.

Tampines Rovers' title credentials will be put to the test when they host Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League leaders Albirex Niigata at Jurong West Stadium on Sunday.

The players know that a win will close the gap between them and the defending champions to a mere point.

The fans, too, know that this is a golden chance for the Stags to make a strong statement of intent.

And they intend to show their support in the best way possible on Sunday - by drowning out the Albirex fans.

Ryan Lim, the logistics manager of Tampines' fan club, is promising a loud affair.

Said the 34-year-old financial consultant: "We don't have the strongest set of drummers or cheerleaders, but we can guarantee we're going to be the noisiest bunch this Sunday.

"It's been two years since a local team kissed the trophy. I know Tampines stands a good chance this year."

The fan club have been doing their best to ensure the players can feel their support.

Fan club chairman Richard Chung pointed out that since the Stags' move from Tampines Stadium to Jurong West Stadium, they have been arranging for transport to ferry fans from Tampines to games and back.

Ray Tan, the 26-year-old social media manager of the fan club, keeps fans updated on club news on both online and offline platforms.

Chung, 30, believes it's the love of the club that keeps Tampines fans together.

He said: "We have been supporting the club through thick and thin and it is a spirit that has not wavered.

"Having played away from Tampines Stadium for the last six years, it's been a difficult journey, but we still stayed together and we can't wait to go back to Tampines Stadium later this year."