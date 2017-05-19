Stags aiming to charge down unbeaten White Swans

Tampines Rovers' veteran defender Daniel Bennett (in blue) battles on despite a bandaged head in the clubs' meeting in February.

TAMPINES ROVERS ALBIREX NIIGATA

With a third of the season gone, Albirex Niigata sit pretty atop the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League, unbeaten in eight matches.

Tampines Rovers defender Daniel Bennett is determined to prove that "unbeaten" does not mean "unbeatable" when second-placed Stags host Albirex in a top-of-the-table clash at Jurong West Stadium on Sunday night.

Said national team stalwart Bennett: "It's a huge opportunity for us to close the gap (of four points) and we have to beat them for ourselves.

"But I also believe that if a team beat Albirex, others will also start to believe they can also beat them.

"I don't think they (Albirex) are that wonderful.

"Of course, you have to respect your opponents, but I think some (S.League clubs) respect them too much."

The 39-year-old and his teammates have reason to be bullish.

In their previous S.League match, they ended another proud unbeaten league record, when they beat third-placed Home United 3-2, with Bennett scoring what proved to be the winner.

Home, incidentally, are the only team who managed to take points off Albirex this season, when the two teams drew 2-2 last month.

"Home are a good team, but I never expected we would lose the game," said Bennett.

"We had every confidence we could take points from Home, and it's the same situation now, with Albirex."

There were plenty of fireworks in their first meeting in February, when the two sides faced each other in the season's curtain-raiser in front of over 15,000 fans at the National Stadium.

Albirex came from behind to win 2-1, but only after Tampines were controversially ordered to retake a successful penalty, which they then missed.

The Stags also saw Yasir Hanapi sent off, before Albirex scored twice.

Said Tampines coach Juergen Raab: "If the referee did not make such a decision (to order the retake), we would have led 2-0 and maybe we would have won the Community Shield and taken the three points.

"We showed in that match we could beat Albirex and, we can do that (on Sunday) if our players perform at the levels we know they are able to.

"But we also have to be wary of Albirex because they have some dangerous players.

"We must make sure not to give too much space to the No. 9 (striker Tsubasa Sano) and also to keep an eye on the No. 7 (winger Ryota Nakai) and No. 10 (playmaker Kento Nagasaki)."

Despite a rocky start to the season, Tampines are well in the title race after a recent resurgence, which has seen them win four games on the trot.

At the start of the season, some had predicted that the Stags would struggle to cope with the loss of players such as marquee signing Jermaine Pennant, club joint-top scorers Billy Mehmet and Jordan Webb, and Singapore internationals Izzdin Shafiq and Hafiz Abu Sujad.

Having also had to juggle regional AFC Cup commitments, the team lost six of their first nine games in all competitions, and this included two defeats in the S.League.

But, having failed to progress into the AFC Cup knock-out rounds, the Stags have managed to restore their focus on the S.League and the improvement in results domestically has been telling.

Said Raab: "It is not easy to replace the players (who left), especially in attack.

"But our performances have shown how hard the team have worked.

"And, on Sunday against Albirex, we want to continue the development we have shown in the last few matches."