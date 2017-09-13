Subramaniam blames fatigue for Young Lions' heavy loss

s.league TAMPINES ROVERS GARENA YOUNG LIONS 4 0 (Shannon Stephen 16, 59, Ivan Dzoni 37, 78)

Shannon Stephen and Ivan Dzoni scored a brace each as Tampines Rovers bulldozed their way to a 4-0 win over the Garena Young Lions in a Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League clash at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Vincent Subramaniam, head coach of the Young Lions, attributed the 4-0 loss to fatigue, after his charges battled hard in a 1-0 loss to league leaders Albirex last Friday.

"The boys looked really tired and sluggish today," said the 62-year-old.

"If you do not mark well and tighten the defence, you lose 4-0.

"We have been working on our defence for two weeks, and we will continue working on it for the rest of the season.

"I want to look for the first win. I prayed, no answers. The only way to win is to work hard.

"If there is a shortcut, I would know and would have implemented it long ago.

"We are working hard, but maybe it is a bit too late."

Subramaniam also clarified the comments he made last Friday about the issue of pitch availability.

He said: "I did not say anything about the (Football Association of Singapore) management, I would have criticised the administration most definitely, and the management does agree that the administration can be improved on.

"I did blast the administration, and some of them might have felt it that way, and I would have ruffled some feathers along the way.

"But many things were achieved and many things were addressed (in a meeting with FAS on Monday) and I am happy.

"We are getting along quite well, especially with the initiatives that they have explained to me. It was the administration that I was talking about (at the last match conference).

"Look, (regarding the plan to collaborate with the Ministry of Education), it was my idea. The management has other plans and ideas, but they would also like to listen to what I say.

"I mentioned that the Ministry of Education has got the largest number of playing fields in Singapore and we really need to go out and reach out to them and see how we can work with them.

"Those are the basic necessities for the clubs."

Tampines drew first blood last night through right wingback Stephen.

The 23-year-old, who made his first start of the season last night, combined well with Dzoni to head past Young Lions keeper Zharfan Rohaizad in the 16th minute.

Dzoni turned scorer in the 37th minute when he fired home a superb volley from Stephen's cross.

Stephen then notched a second in the 59th minute before Dzoni completed the rout in the 78th minute.

"It was great to see Shannon coming on after a long time to score and assist, and Ivan (Dzoni) proved that he will be an important part of the team in time to come," said Tampines head coach Juergen Raab.

"Our target right now is to fight for second place, but we will have to see at the end of the season what will happen.

"Overall, we managed well today and it was a good performance that the team has shown."