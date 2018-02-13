Subramaniam names FAS coaching instructor

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has appointed Asian Football Confederation elite coaching instructor and former national team coach Vincent Subramaniam as its coaching instructor.

His responsibilities will include monitoring the national youth coaches, managing the coaches from clubs' Centres of Excellence, the School Football Academy and development centres, and supporting club coaches. He will also be involved in FAS' coach education in his capacity as an instructor.

He will be working closely with technical director Michel Sablon to ensure that the coaches are aligned with FAS' youth training philosophy.