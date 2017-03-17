Suspended fine for Madhu, Raihan hearing adjourned

Tampines Rovers' captain Madhu Mohana was sent off by Refree Sukhbir Singh. Madhu was in disbelief after getting a red card in the 88th minute of their S-League Community Shield match against Albirex Niigata, who beat the eight-man Stags 2-1 at the National Stadium on 26 February 2017.

Tampines Rovers defender Madhu Mohana was last night handed a suspended $1,000 fine for his comments on social media directed at referee Sukhbir Singh.

The news was delivered to the national team player at a Football Association of Singapore Disciplinary Committee (DC) hearing last night at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

This meant that if Madhu manages to steer clear of any other disciplinary issues until the end of the year, he will not have to pay the fine.

The 26-year-old had made cryptic comments about the match official on social media, following Tampines' 2-1 defeat by Albirex Niigata in the Great Eastern Community Shield on Feb 26.

He later removed the posts, but not before he was fined an undisclosed amount by club chairman Krishna Ramachandra.

K Bala Chandran, who chaired the three-man DC panel last night, told The New Paper: "We looked at the facts, and he didn't use abusive language.

"Plus, it was (done) in the heat of the moment.

"He has also subsequently apologised to the S.League, and we also directed him to give a letter of apology to the referee."

The DC, however, could not come to a conclusion about the charge levelled against Balestier Khalsa midfielder Raihan Rahman.

Raihan was charged with an act of misconduct for allegedly using a racial slur on Warriors forward Jordan Webb during an S.League match on Feb 28.

Both players were summoned to the hearing last night, but after about an hour behind closed doors, the DC decided to adjourn to a later date.

Explained Bala: "In the course of the hearing, we realised that there is one more witness, a player from Warriors, who we have to call down to clarify the dispute of facts.

"The name of this player only came up in today's hearing, so we have to be fair to the player being charged and hear everything first."