Synchronised swimmers set sights on Malaysia

Singapore's Debbie Soh believes that beating Malaysia at last month's Fina World Championships has given them a mental edge.

Synchronised swimmers Debbie Soh and Miya Yong would know a thing or two about the Singapore-Malaysia rivalry.

After all, the Causeway rivals duked it out for the three synchronised swimming gold medals at the last SEA Games.

Hosts Singapore won the team and free combination events, while Malaysia took the duet gold.

Singapore Sports School students Soh, 19, and Yong, 17, are two of the three remaining members from the 2015 team in the current squad.

The other member who featured at the last SEA Games is 18-year-old Gwyneth Goh who is the vice-captain for this year's team.

They believe that they are able to beat Malaysia again, even though the venue is Kuala Lumpur this time.

Speaking to The New Paper at the Changi Airport, before their flight to KL yesterday, Soh said: "If everything goes smoothly and we perform according to plan, we have quite a good chance at bettering Malaysia for the medal haul."

Added Yong: "We have quite a good chance against Malaysia, because at (last month's) Fina World Championships, we beat them in all four of their events."

Although neither team made it out of the preliminary round, Singapore scored better than their Malaysian counterparts in Budapest, Hungary, in the solo technical, solo free, duet technical and duet free events.

Said Soh: "It is good for us, psychologically.

"In the competitions leading up to the World Championships, it has always been a close fight between both countries. Sometimes, Malaysia win, and other times, we win.

"But to actually beat them on an international stage in Budapest, it definitely gives us a psychological advantage.

"However, we know that we can't get too arrogant. We still have to stay humble and work hard towards our goals."

Yong added: "The SEA Games are on Malaysia's turf, and they have home-ground advantage. Anything can happen on the day. We have to stay focused."