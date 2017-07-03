Tamil Murasu's futsal tournament kicks off to roaring success

The S Chandra Das Cup aims to promote sports and fitness through futsal.

Former Singapore internationals such as S Subramani, Terry Pathmanathan and V Sundramoorthy made an appearance at the inaugural S Chandra Das Cup, which saw the Young Cubs win the title yesterday.

The five-a-side futsal tournament, for kids between 10 and 12 years old, was organised by the Singapore Press Holdings' Tamil-language daily newspaper Tamil Murasu.

A total of 22 teams signed up for the one-day competition at the Arena, located at Woodleigh Park.

The event also saw a Singapore Ex-internationals team including Pathmanathan and Subramani take on a Singapore Parliament team which included Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung and Member of Parliament (Pasir Ris-Punggol) Teo Ser Luck.

National football coach Sundram, who made a guest appearance, said: "This is a great initiative by Tamil Murasu and I am very happy with the turnout.

"With more tournaments like this we can nurture more youths in this age group and hopefully they will continue with this and we will have more players to choose from for the national team."

The tournament, sanctioned by the Football Association of Singapore, aims to promote sports and fitness through futsal.