Tampines beaten by Bali in AFC Champions League preliminary round

S.League club Tampines Rovers lost 3-1 to Indonesia's Bali United in the first preliminary round of the AFC Champions League yesterday.

The hosts opened account through captain Fadil Sausu in the 16th minute, but Tampines midfielder Shannon Stephen equalised with a header three minutes before the break.

The Stags had no reply, however, to goals by naturalised striker Ilija Spasojevic (62nd) and Hanis Putra (90th+2).