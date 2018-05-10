Tampines-Home match postponed

Saturday's Singapore Premier League (SPL) match between Tampines Rovers and Home United has been rescheduled to June 26.

The Football Association of Singapore made the announcement yesterday, following Home's 3-2 win over Persija Jakarta in the AFC Cup Asean zone semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.

Tampines agreed to the FAS' request to postpone this fixture so as to give the Protectors adequate time to prepare for the second leg in Jakarta next Tuesday.

In last night's SPL match, Geylang International drew 1-1 with the Young Lions.