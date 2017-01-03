Tampines swoop for ex-Croatia U-17 captain

Tampines Rovers' new signing Ivan Dzoni (in white) attended trials with Man City in 2011.

He is a former Croatia Under-17 captain and had a 10-day trial at English Premier League giants Manchester City in 2011.

Ivan Dzoni, 22, has the most exciting resume of the three new foreign players Tampines Rovers will parade in the Great Eastern-Yeo's S.League next season.

The 1.80m-tall winger joins from Slovakian club FK Dukla Banska Bystrica and will line up alongside Japanese winger Ryutaro Megumi, 23, and South Korean midfielder Son Yong Chan, 25.

"We are happy to have signed these three foreigners," said Stags head coach Akbar Nawas.

"Based on the positions they play in, they complement the players we have very well."

Tampines have also handed Singapore's No. 1 striker Khairul Amri a third stint with the club after signing him on a two-year contract.

Amri had a year left on his contract with the Football Association of Singapore, having played last season in the S.League for the Under-21 Garena Young Lions team as an overaged player.

But, with the national football body deciding to field a team without any overaged players next season in preparation for August's South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Amri was made available for a transfer.

Ambitious Hougang United, who finished sixth in the nine-team S.League last season, were keen to rope in the national team centurion to spearhead their attack, but five-time S.League winners Tampines swooped in to bring him back to the club.

Amri is the final piece of the jigsaw. He brings experience to the team and, with the style of football we want to play, he would suit us well. Stags head coach Akbar Nawas

The 31-year-old, who has scored 32 goals in 113 appearances for Singapore, previously played for Tampines in 2008 to 2009, and then in 2013.

Amri's arrival is a big boost for the Stags who face Philippine side Global FC in an AFC Champions League play-off tie on Jan 24.

"He will bring the team forward."

The four new signings will hopefully deliver the goals after the club parted ways with Irish striker Billy Mehmet and Canadian forward Jordan Webb, who combined for 24 of the team's 50 goals in the league last term.

Several national team players such as goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud, defender Shakir Hamzah and midfielders Yasir Hanapi and Shahdan Sulaiman have been retained.

However, left-sided player Hafiz Abu Sujad could be on his way out, after he impressed during a trial at Thai second division side Big Bang Chula United two weeks ago.

The Stags will travel north to Terengganu to play two friendly matches against Terengganu (Jan 14) and T-Team (Jan 16), before they leave for Manila on Jan 21 to take on Global.

The S.League season is scheduled to kick off next month.