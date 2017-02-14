Tan: S.League important but needs a relook

“We don’t want to see a council with unanimous views. A coalition can see a consensus of views, and give a semblance of stability.” — Bernard Tan (above)

The S.League has undergone several reviews in the past, but it is clear that the right formula for the professional domestic football competition has yet to be found.

While there have been suggestions to turn the league semi-professional, and even those to do away with it altogether, vice-president of the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) provisional council, Bernard Tan, asserts that the league has contributed to the Republic's football ecosystem.

"The S.League has certainly contributed to a better national team," he said, pointing to consistent competitive football that it provides for local footballers.

But he is acutely aware that the league needs more, with its top players needing to compete in a high-quality competitive league. Indeed, the league has fallen short in key areas.

"There are two areas where the S.League has failed in its initial objective: firstly, it has not become commercially viable," said Tan.

"And secondly, it has not advanced national football to the level we hoped - where we are competitive on the regional or international stage."

Tan asserted that for a league to be commercially viable, some 60 per cent of its revenue needs to come from its fans, in terms of match attendance and merchandise purchases.

In an S.League that has struggled to capture the imagination of the average Singaporean, and where club merchandise sales is negligible, commercial viability is a distant dream. This is especially so with sponsor dollars difficult to come by.

Tan pointed to the "extreme level of fitness" required in modern football, to go along with technical ability.

While footballers across the world have become stronger and faster, there are question marks over the improvement of those here.

"The 2.4km test is not the answer," said Tan, of the league's mandatory test players have to pass.

Players need to clock below nine minutes and 30 seconds to pass. Financial incentives are available to encourage players to do better than just achieve a pass.

"Football fitness in my view, is more accurately measured in a start-stop sprint and recovery protocol rather than a middle-distance aerobic test. Perhaps the Beep Test was a better gauge of football fitness," he added.

The Beep Test is a shuttle run test that was used as the league's mandatory fitness test until 2012.

Fitness aside, Tan acknowledged that football excellence is harder to achieve.

"At the high end, football has become very expensive and, as a region Asean football has fallen, even in the world rankings," he said.

Singapore are a clear example. Ranked 75th in the world order in 1993, the Republic are now 164th.

At 122nd, the Philippines are Asean's top-ranked nation.