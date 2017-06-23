Tardy: Misplaced passes and missed chances unacceptable

GARENA YOUNG LIONS BALESTIER KHALSA 0 0

They have not won a game in their last 10 matches combined in the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League, with just a point earned between the two sides during that period.

Last night, the Garena Young Lions and Balestier Khalsa continued their wretched league runs when they drew 0-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Before last night's game, both sides had scored a total of only two goals in those 10 matches.

Despite both sides missing key players such as Raihan Rahman (Balestier) and Shahrin Saberin (Young Lions), the match started off in promising fashion, with Richard Tardy's Under-22 team the livelier side.

The Young Lions' Yeo Hai Ngee had the best chance of the first period, but his deflected half-volley hit the post, with Tigers goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam rooted to the spot.

Hanafi Akbar was the dangerman for Balestier and could have put the Tigers ahead at the stroke of half-time.

But he could not connect with a low cross after finding himself free at the edge of the six-yard box.

Balestier had their best chance in the 56th minute, when Young Lions goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad was judged by the assistant referee to have handled the ball outside the box before punting it long.

I was also disappointed with how many passes we missed and gave away. Young lions coach Richard Tardy

However, Hanafi sent the resulting free-kick into the wall, and out for a corner kick.

Balestier were reduced to 10 men in the 61st minute when Tajeli Salamat received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card.

Tardy tried to capitalise on the numerical advantage by sending on striker Taufik Suparno, and the Young Lions should have gone ahead in the 69th minute.

Rusyaidi Salime cut the Balestier defence open with the outside of his right foot and found Taufik on the right flank.

The substitute cut it back to an onrushing Ikhsan Fandi, whose side-footed shot bobbled agonisingly wide.

Said Tardy: "The positive is that we took a point off a team which missed many key players... but I think we had two or three occasions where we could have scored, especially Ikhsan... that was our best chance.

"I am disappointed by the quality of our set-pieces because we had four or five, and we must be more dangerous.

"I was also disappointed with how many passes we missed and gave away. At this level, it is unacceptable."

Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic felt the draw was a fair result.

He said: "Before the game, I was looking for a win.

"We had a few chances, they had a few chances, but Tajeli got the second yellow card and we had half an hour left with 10 players.

"I think it was a fair result."

