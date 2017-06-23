Tardy: Misplaced passes and missed chances unacceptable
Young Lions coach rues missed chances; Tigers boss feels draw is a fair result
|GARENA YOUNG LIONS
|BALESTIER KHALSA
|0
|0
They have not won a game in their last 10 matches combined in the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League, with just a point earned between the two sides during that period.
Last night, the Garena Young Lions and Balestier Khalsa continued their wretched league runs when they drew 0-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
Before last night's game, both sides had scored a total of only two goals in those 10 matches.
Despite both sides missing key players such as Raihan Rahman (Balestier) and Shahrin Saberin (Young Lions), the match started off in promising fashion, with Richard Tardy's Under-22 team the livelier side.
The Young Lions' Yeo Hai Ngee had the best chance of the first period, but his deflected half-volley hit the post, with Tigers goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam rooted to the spot.
Hanafi Akbar was the dangerman for Balestier and could have put the Tigers ahead at the stroke of half-time.
But he could not connect with a low cross after finding himself free at the edge of the six-yard box.
Balestier had their best chance in the 56th minute, when Young Lions goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad was judged by the assistant referee to have handled the ball outside the box before punting it long.
I was also disappointed with how many passes we missed and gave away.Young lions coach Richard Tardy
However, Hanafi sent the resulting free-kick into the wall, and out for a corner kick.
Balestier were reduced to 10 men in the 61st minute when Tajeli Salamat received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card.
Tardy tried to capitalise on the numerical advantage by sending on striker Taufik Suparno, and the Young Lions should have gone ahead in the 69th minute.
Rusyaidi Salime cut the Balestier defence open with the outside of his right foot and found Taufik on the right flank.
The substitute cut it back to an onrushing Ikhsan Fandi, whose side-footed shot bobbled agonisingly wide.
Said Tardy: "The positive is that we took a point off a team which missed many key players... but I think we had two or three occasions where we could have scored, especially Ikhsan... that was our best chance.
"I am disappointed by the quality of our set-pieces because we had four or five, and we must be more dangerous.
"I was also disappointed with how many passes we missed and gave away. At this level, it is unacceptable."
Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic felt the draw was a fair result.
He said: "Before the game, I was looking for a win.
"We had a few chances, they had a few chances, but Tajeli got the second yellow card and we had half an hour left with 10 players.
"I think it was a fair result."
LAST NIGHT'S OTHER RESULT
- Warriors FC 0 Tampines Rovers 1
S'pore U-18s end India tour with encouraging win
Singapore's Under-18 football team ended their training tour in Goa, India, with an encouraging 1-0 victory over the India Under-19s on Wednesday.
Both sides went into the break tied goalless, with hardly any goalscoring opportunities created by either team in the first period.
Christophe Chaintreuil's boys slowly asserted themselves after the break, with the breakthrough coming in the 72nd minute.
Danial Zulkifli converted from the penalty spot, after an infringement in the box that also saw an Indian player sent off for a second bookable offence.
Either side could have scored in the dying minutes of the game, with five minutes added on, but the Singaporeans held on for the win at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
Chaintreuil's side had lost 7-2 to the same side at the same venue on Monday.
He said his team played a high-pressing game in the first match, and were punished in the second half when the Indians played long balls to their forwards, who were bigger sized and faster than the Singaporeans.
"In the second game, we pulled back more and didn't give them the space or the solutions," said Chaintreuil, upon the team's return yesterday.
"We were compact and we created good situations for ourselves."
Chaintreuil said the experience of playing international matches was invaluable, as the players typically play in Prime League matches.
He added that he is looking to arrange for more matches, either locally or overseas, in October or November.
The training tour was part of the team's preparations for next year's Asian Football Confederation Under-19 Championship qualifiers in November.