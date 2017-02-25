Three to watch

1) Khairul Amri (striker)

Singapore's top goal-getter is still not 100 per cent fit after recovering from a groin injury, but he showed no signs of rustiness when he came on for the final 20 minutes of Tampines' 2-1 win over Felda United in the AFC Cup on Tuesday, needing just 12 minutes to get on the scoresheet.

2) Ryotaro Megumi (winger)

The Stags' new Japanese wideman has pace to burn - and lots of it. Showed a cool head against Felda too, when he picked out the right pass for Amri to score, after blazing past two defenders on the right flank

3) Mustafic Fahrudin (defender)

He will be turning 36 in April, but Fahrudin's experience and reading of the game will be crucial to Tampines' three-man backline if they hope to keep attack-minded Albirex at bay.