Tigers stunned by Wasps' late sting

BALESTIER KHALSA BRUNEI DPMM 2 2 (Huzaifah Aziz 7, Raihan Rahman 60) (Rafael Ramazotti 70, 82)

Balestier Khalsa threw away a two-goal lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Brunei DPMM in a Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match at the Toa Payoh Stadium last night.

The Tigers took a seventh-minute advantage through midfielder Huzaifah Aziz's tap-in, before Raihan Rahman scored from a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box on the hour mark.

But DPMM pulled one back for the visitors just 10 minutes later via Rafael Ramazotti, who then went on to head home the equaliser eight minutes from time.

Despite seeing his team squander their lead, Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic was satisfied with the result.

Said the Croat: "We're a young team, and we were under pressure.

"When (DPMM) scored their first goal, the pressure was up. When they scored the second, I knew we were in trouble.

"(But) it's okay. We're still learning, and we played well in the first half."

Ironically, it was DPMM coach Steve Kean who felt hard done by.

Feeling the Wasps should have won, the Scot said: "The number of chances we had in the second half should have been enough for us to get our noses in front.

"We really pinned Balestier back (in the second half).

"We kept them in for the last 20 minutes - it felt like a training session, although in the first half, it felt like Balestier had an extra man."