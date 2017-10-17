Tigers thump Brunei DPMM

Balestier Khalsa finally showed some bite last night, when they thrashed second-from-bottom Brunei DPMM 4-1 in a Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The Tigers, who remain one spot above DPMM, had scored only 12 goals in 19 games before yesterday, but produced a goal-rush to claim the three points.

Defender Fadli Kamis opened accounts in the 21st minute, before Hazzuwan Halim made it 2-0 in the 48th minute.

Hazzuwan added a third for Balestier from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute and Tajeli Salamat capped off the rout with a long-range shot two minutes before the end.

Shahrazen Said claimed a consolation goal for the Bruneian side in injury time.