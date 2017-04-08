Tigers roar back to upset DPMM

Hazzuwan Halim (in red) equalising for Balestier Khalsa in the 56th minute.

BALESTIER KHALSA BRUNEI DPMM 2 1 (Hazzuwan Halim 56, Raihan Rahman 60) (Rafael Ramazotti 21-pen)

Four remarkable minutes were all it took for Balestier Khalsa to turn last night's Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League game against Brunei DPMM on its head.

The Tigers scored twice early in the second half to pull off a comeback win at the Jalan Besar Stadium, which will surely go down as one of the upsets of the season.

After all, 2015 S.League champions DPMM finished third last season, while Balestier ended up just one place off the bottom.

And, up till their 1-0 win over bottom side Garena Young Lions last Sunday, Balestier had lost their first three S.League games this season.

The match appeared to be going by the form book when Brazilian striker Rafael Ramazotti put DPMM in front in the 21st minute from the penalty spot, after he was brought down in the box by Hanafi Salleh.

But the Tigers were not about to roll over, and equalised through winger Hazzuwan Halim 11 minutes after the break.

Shortly after, midfielder Raihan Rahman put them in front with a superb free-kick.

DPMM poured forward in search of an equaliser but it proved elusive, as Balestier clung on for the three points.

DPMM coach Steve Kean did not mince his words at the final whistle.

"We were never good enough today," said the ex-Blackburn Rovers manager.

"Even in the first half, we were not moving the ball quick enough.

"Tonight, we weren't at the races, as far as our own standards are concerned."

Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic was in predictably jovial mood following his team's second win on the trot.

He said: "We could have finished off the game after the second goal with a few good chances, but we kept it interesting till the end."

TONIGHT

GEYLANG INTERNATIONAL v TAMPINES ROVERS (Jalan Besar Stadium)

WARRIORS FC v YOUNG LIONS (Choa Chu Kang Stadium)

TOMORROW

HOUGANG UNITED v HOME UNITED (Hougang Stadium)

*All games at 7.30pm