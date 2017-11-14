TNP Dollah Kassim Award nominee Danial dreams of becoming coach

Danial Syafiq Mustaffa's huge potential has earned him his second The New Paper Dollah Kassim Award nomination, after also being named in last year's list.

Most budding footballers hope to emulate the success of the world's best players.

But, Danial Syafiq Mustaffa, 18, already dreams of becoming a football coach when his playing days are over.

This is because he remembers all the help that others gave him when he was trying to make his mark and would like to give back to the sport.

Currently enrolled in a fitness training course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Danial said: "Coaching has been my plan since I was in my first year in ITE.

"I've been playing football since I was very young and I've learnt so much from those who have guided me.

"There's also more that I can learn about football and along the years, I can help others who used to be like me, which is why I want to pick up coaching."

Danial, who started playing football when he was four, feels that he owes his progress to his mother and cousins. His mother, Anis Arshad, enrolled him into a football academy after discovering his interest in the sport.

Anis, the sole breadwinner of the family, recalled: "When I took him to his first Home United trial, I told him that I was taking him to the market instead.

I've learnt so much from those who have guided me... I can help others who used to be like me. NFA U-18 striker Danial Syafq Mustaffa on becoming a coach

"To see him grow and love the sport is a huge repayment for me. His goal is to make it to the senior national team and I will never stop supporting him."

Danial used to play as a centre back until he was deployed in the striker's role last year, because of the team's lack of options up front.

Though it has been over a year that he has played in the position, he is still not feeling the most confident in his role.

"I'm still more comfortable playing as a centre back, but I'm the only striker in the team right now so I'm doing all that I can to help the team.

"I definitely need to work on my composure on the ball, so I'm learning from every match."

Danial's apprehension about the striker's role is not evident from his goal haul of 15 this season, making him one of the top-two local goalscorers in the recently concluded Prime League.

According to NFA U-18 coach Christophe Chaintreuil, Danial is an "intelligent striker who has the potential, but has to work harder to succeed at a higher level".

His good prospects have earned him his second The New Paper Dollah Kassim Award nomination, after also being named in last year's list.

"I was shocked, but I'm very happy to be nominated again. This nomination is already such a blessing.

"This could be my stepping stone as I would love to improve myself and, hopefully, represent the country at a higher level one day. Who knows, in the future I might even get a pro contract."

Name: Danial Syafq Mustaffa

Team: NFA U-18

Position: Striker

Date of birth: Dec 29, 1999

Height: 1.79m

Weight: 68kg

Favourite team: Manchester United

Favourite player: Andres Iniesta