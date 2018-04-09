Singapore Football

Two wins out of two for Young Lions

Apr 09, 2018 06:00 am

The Young Lions won their second consecutive game in the Singapore Premier League after defeating Warriors FC 1-0 at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium yesterday, thanks to Irfan Fandi's 53rd-minute winner.

Fandi Ahmad's charges, who had beaten Hougang United 2-0 in their season opener last week, are now top of the table, level on points with defending champions Albirex Niigata, who also made it two wins out of two last night.

Albirex pipped Balestier Khalsa 1-0 at the Toa Payoh Stadium with an own goal from Sheikh Abdul Hadi.

