Unsettled Safuwan plays in friendly for PDRM

Safuwan (top row, second from left) played for PDRM FA in a friendly match on Tuesday.

The tug of war for national football star Safuwan Baharudin continues.

On Tuesday night, the 25-year-old turned out in a pre-season friendly for PDRM FA, the team he played for last year but who have yet to secure his services for this upcoming season.

Ironically, second-division outfit PDRM travelled to Alor Setar to take on reigning Malaysia Cup champions Kedah FA, the other club looking to sign Safuwan.

The home side won the match 4-1 in front of about 5,000 fans at the Darul Aman Stadium.

Safuwan's situation is not straightforward as he is not a free agent and still has a year to go on his contract with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

He was on loan at PDRM last season, scoring seven goals in all competitions, but suffered the agony of relegation to the second-tier Malaysian Premier League on the last day of the campaign.

Safuwan, who made his name as a centre back, played mostly in an attacking role for PDRM.

As Safuwan is still under contract, both PDRM and Kedah will have to submit a formal request to FAS and may also have to fork out a fee to sign the player.

TNP understands that PDRM coughed up RM100,000 (S$32,000) to secure Safuwan's services last season and are open to paying another loan fee.

It is unclear if Kedah are willing to do so.

Safuwan was not available for comment last night.

OFFERS TO MULL OVER

But when TNP first broke news of Kedah's interest in him, he said at the time that he was flattered to be considered, although he added he had a few offers to mull over.

Kedah head coach Tan Cheng Hoe had first revealed his intention to sign the versatile Singaporean to The New Paper last month.

TNP understands that the 48-year-old coach, who together with current Singapore national coach V Sundramoorthy was part of the Kedah team that won the Malaysia Cup in 1990, has not given up hope of swooping for Safuwan.

When contacted last night, Tan said he was unable to disclose any details of Kedah's pursuit of the Singaporean. PDRM head coach Fauzi Pilus could not be reached for comment.

Safuwan, who played in attacking midfield in Tuesday's friendly, played a part in PDRM's goal.

His trickery on the ball earned the free-kick from which a Kedah defender inadvertently turned into his own net.

Kedah's goals were scored through Malaysia internationals Baddrol Bakhtiar and Ahmad Fakri Saarani, who each scored twice.

